James Richard Lewis (Jim) passed away on Monday June 22 in Rexburg, Idaho at the age of 76. Jim is survived by his brother Cary Lewis and his wife Sally and many cousins, extended family members and many friends scattered over several states. Jim is preceded in death by his infant brother Larry Lewis, his father Joseph Richard Lewis and his mother Sarah Massey Lewis. His passions included, but were not limited to quail hunting, fishing and The University of Alabama football. Jim was a professional bird dog trainer for many years and competed in and won many significant field trials and later was a plantation manager on an eight thousand acre plantation in south Georgia devoted to quail hunting. After retirement he moved to Lake Harris in east Alabama and then to south Florida until a year ago when he traveled to Rexburg, Idaho to fish the Snake River. Jim made great friends at every stop, he was very easy to love and he will be missed for a very long time.

Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
