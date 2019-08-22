James Vernon Myers, 83, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at His Residence. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 23, 2019, at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mac Prichard and Rev. Donald Leggett officiating. Burial will follow in Heflin City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Survivors include: Son - James Gregory Myers, Sister - Wilda Ann(Bill) Morgan, Numerous Nieces & Nephews. Pallbearers will be: Terry Morgan, Tyrus Morgan, Keith Edwards, Matthew Morgan, Ricky Prichard, and Mark Spruell. Vernon was a native and resident of Cleburne County and former resident of Atlanta. He retired from Central Trucking in Atlanta and was a master farmer. Vernon was proud of his involvement with the Shriners and Caldwell Lodge 502. He was loved by all that knew him; including lifelong friends and family. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ethel Myers, wife, Joann Myers, and sister, Mary Sue Myers Edwards. visit our website @ www.dryden funeralhome.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 22, 2019