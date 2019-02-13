Graveside services for Mr. James W. Barry, Sr., 87, of Jacksonville, will be at 2 pm on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville. Mr. Barry passed away on February 6, 2019 in Anniston. Mr. Barry was a graduate of Jacksonville High School and lived in Jacksonville most of his life. He was a veteran of the United States Army. Mr. Barry had been in practice as a registered land surveyor since 1963. He loved the Lord and had been a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville for over 15 years. While there, he served as a deacon and was on the pastor search committee. He loved his family and took so much pride in them. Mr. Barry is preceded in death by his parents, Willis Clifford Barry, Sr. and Emma Lett Barry, and two brothers, Willis Clifford Barry, Jr. and Ernest F. Barry. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Parris Barry; sons, James William "Jimmy" Barry, Jr. and his wife, Pam, Rodney Neal Barry and his wife, Priscilla, Timothy DeWayne Barry and his wife, Marsha; grandchildren, Laci Post and her husband, Jason, Jennifer Troyer and her husband, Kevin, Benjamin Barry and his wife, Makiko, Christina Barry, Emily Barry, Ashley Barry, and Laura Barry; great grandchildren, Avery Post, Rex Troyer, Eli Post, and William Troyer; brothers, Hubert Barry and his wife, Marcelline and Edward Barry and his wife, Norma; a sister, Mary Frances Mann; a brother-in-law, Clarence Parris; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Jacksonville, 230 7th Street NE, Jacksonville, AL 36265 or International Missionaries For Christ, 457 Nathan Dean Boulevard, Suite 105-330, Dallas, Georgia 30157. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory
322 Nisbet Street NW
Jacksonville, AL 36265
(256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 13, 2019