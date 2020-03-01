|
3865 US Highway 431 North
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Funeral service for Mr. James "Jim" William Floyd, 63, of Anniston will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Brother Earl Tucker officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Per Mr. Floyds wishes please dress casual for the service.
It is with great sadness that the family of James "Jim" William Floyd, born November 5, 1956, announce his passing on February 29, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home following a strong fight with cancer. He is preceded in death by his father, William Floyd; sister, Judy Floyd; father in law, Walter Ramey.
He leaves his wife of 8 years, Jeanie Ramey Floyd; his children, Timothy Floyd (Wanda), Kelsey Floyd (Andrea), Trenton Floyd (Jordan), Danny Summers (Michelle), Jesse Summers (Fawn), and Tammy Moss; his mother, Clara Thomas Floyd; his sisters, Edith Gentry (Kenneth), Clara Mobley (Gaylen), Rita Carr (Jack), Mary Mintz (Mitch); and a brother, Phillip Floyd (Gregg). He leaves behind 16 precious grandchildren; aunts, Edna Beal, Alma Jennings and Faye Mulligan; mother-in-law, Maggie Ramey; brothers-in-law, Frank Ramey, Rick Ramey (Laurie), Steve Ramey (Kim), Dave Ramey (Patricia) and Tim Ramey (Sharon); sister in law, Kay Ramey; many nieces and nephews.
Jim was born and raised in Anniston, Alabama and was a lifelong resident. He attended Saks High School and after graduation worked in construction until 2001 when he went to work at the Anniston Army Depot. He worked several jobs there before moving into supervision where he worked until he retired in 2015.
Pallbearers will be Tim Johnson, Donnie Herring, James Abernathy, Phillip Pate, Matt Ramey, and Eric Meyer.
The family will be accepting flowers.
The family would like to thank his care team of Dr. Tippets Jr., Dr. Stahl, Dr. Eloubeidi, Dr. Hagler, Dr. Dwogu, Dr. Shubair, Dr. Emerson, Dr. Hudgen, and Dr. Bateman. Also, the Encompass staff, especially Rodney Gardner, Dale Hollingsworth, Jennifer Salster, and Kristen Rivers. A special thank you to our niece Jeanette Ramey for her support, advice, care, and understanding. Also, his spiritual family at New Canaan Baptist Church with Brother Earl and Mary Tucker.
Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 1, 2020
