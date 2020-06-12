James William "Jabo" Saxon, age 65, peacefully passed away in his home on June 5th surrounded by his loving family. Jabo was born on September 27, 1954 to William Henry Saxon and Lena Elizabeth Hughes. Jabo worked 40 years for L. E. Bell Construction. He began his career as a mechanic and worked his way up to the position of Job Coordinator. Jabo was a patient and selfless man, and a hard worker, who always put the needs of others before his own. His sense of humor always brought joy and laughter to those around him. Jabo was a lifelong Alabama football fan and a talented guitar player. He loved animals, trips to the beach, and fishing. Jabo was a dedicated member of Church of the Cross in Anniston and a devout follower of Christ. He was a loyal friend to everyone he met. Jabo impacted the lives of countless people and he will be greatly missed. Survivors include: Wife - Tammy Saxon, Oxford, AL Daughter - Brandy White, Sylacauga, AL Son - Mike Saxon, Oxford, AL Son - James Saxon, Jr., Eastaboga, AL Son - Tyler Cram, Birmingham, AL Son - Cody Saxon, Jacksonville, AL Sister - Connie Burford, Heflin, AL Sister - Sue Jenkins, Pell City, AL Sister - Polly McCoy, Oxford, AL Sister - Lisa Severio, Heflin, AL Sister - Kathy Laney, Oxford, AL Grandchildren - 14 Great Grandchildren - 4 A formal celebration of Jabo's life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Oxford Civic Center, in Oxford, AL. Honorary pallbearers with be the employees of L. E. Bell Construction. Jabo was preceded in death by his mother, Lena Hughes, father, William Saxon, sister Vickie Wilson, and brother, Billy Saxon. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: United Cerebral Palsy of East Alabama 415 Castle Ave. Anniston, AL 36205 or Church of the Cross Missions 1600 Greenbrier Dear Road Anniston, AL 36207. visit our website @ www.drydenfuneral home.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 12, 2020.