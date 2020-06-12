James Williams Saxon
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James William "Jabo" Saxon, age 65, peacefully passed away in his home on June 5th surrounded by his loving family. Jabo was born on September 27, 1954 to William Henry Saxon and Lena Elizabeth Hughes. Jabo worked 40 years for L. E. Bell Construction. He began his career as a mechanic and worked his way up to the position of Job Coordinator. Jabo was a patient and selfless man, and a hard worker, who always put the needs of others before his own. His sense of humor always brought joy and laughter to those around him. Jabo was a lifelong Alabama football fan and a talented guitar player. He loved animals, trips to the beach, and fishing. Jabo was a dedicated member of Church of the Cross in Anniston and a devout follower of Christ. He was a loyal friend to everyone he met. Jabo impacted the lives of countless people and he will be greatly missed. Survivors include: Wife - Tammy Saxon, Oxford, AL Daughter - Brandy White, Sylacauga, AL Son - Mike Saxon, Oxford, AL Son - James Saxon, Jr., Eastaboga, AL Son - Tyler Cram, Birmingham, AL Son - Cody Saxon, Jacksonville, AL Sister - Connie Burford, Heflin, AL Sister - Sue Jenkins, Pell City, AL Sister - Polly McCoy, Oxford, AL Sister - Lisa Severio, Heflin, AL Sister - Kathy Laney, Oxford, AL Grandchildren - 14 Great Grandchildren - 4 A formal celebration of Jabo's life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Oxford Civic Center, in Oxford, AL. Honorary pallbearers with be the employees of L. E. Bell Construction. Jabo was preceded in death by his mother, Lena Hughes, father, William Saxon, sister Vickie Wilson, and brother, Billy Saxon. In lieu of flowers please send donations to: United Cerebral Palsy of East Alabama 415 Castle Ave. Anniston, AL 36205 or Church of the Cross Missions 1600 Greenbrier Dear Road Anniston, AL 36207. visit our website @ www.drydenfuneral home.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Oxford Civic Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dryden Funeral Home
1467 Almon Street
Heflin, AL 36264
(256) 463-2287
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved