The Anniston Star

Mr. James Willis Vaughn Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James Willis Vaughn Jr..
Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Obituary
Send Flowers

It is with great sorrow that we announce that Mr. James Willis Vaughn Jr. passed away on January 14, 2020 after a short but valiant battle with cancer.
He was a proud US Navy veteran and was stationed in California for the duration of his service.
He is survived by his wife-Della Vaughn, Daughter- Renee Laoyan(Geno), Son-James Willis Vaughn III, Daughter- Jerry Singleton, Daughter- Wanda Vaughn. Mr. Vaughn was also survived by brothers, Ralph Vaughn (Janet), Fred Vaughn, Truman Vaughn, and Doyce Vaughn as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services have been scheduled for Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home in Pell City. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10:00am - 11:00am at the funeral home.
If you prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.