Celebration of life service for Ms. Jan Laquita Craighead, 81, of Anniston will be held at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Jan Laquita Craighead, beloved mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother was called to her eternal home on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Bennett; father, Roy Bennett; brother, James Roy "Bunk" Bennett; sister, Martha Goodwin; and her son, Chip Craighead.
Jan is survived by her sister, Sandra Arnell and her husband, Phillip; daughter, Tracey Farley; her grandchildren, Matthew Spath, Colby Craighead, Courtney Thrash and wife, Cassandra, Jasmin Farley, Jacob Farley, Delana Edmondson and her husband, Colton; great grandchildren, Sylas Jackson Craighead and Anna Belle Thrash; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces and great -great nephews.
Jan was a loving and devoted Mimi to all her family and friends, and to everyone that knew her. She left us with many years of guidance, affection, loyalty, and love.
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 16, 2020