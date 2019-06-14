The Anniston Star

Jana Floyd Spears

Obituary
Funeral service for Jana Floyd Spears, 60, will be Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. David Ingram officiating. Burial will follow at Carmel Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 12 - 2 p.m. Mrs. Spears passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Marty J. Spears; son, Shane Spears; daughter, Melissa Trainer (Michael); grandson, Keelan Trainer; mother, Margie Floyd; sisters, Katrina Vinyard (John) and Lisa Shields; brother, Jody Floyd; sisters-in-law, Dean Spears, Susan Bullock (Ronnie), Sharon Anderson (Michael), Sandra McCrickard, and Sherry Bertles (Randy); brothers-in-law, Morris Spears and William Moore; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Spears was a native and lifelong resident of Piedmont, was a 1976 graduate of Piedmont High School and attended the Piedmont Nazarene Church. She enjoyed writing children's stories and walking in the woods with her family, especially her grandson. Mrs. Spears was preceded in death by her father, Therman Floyd; sister, Myra Moore; brothers-in-law, Michael Spears and Butch Shields; and mother-in-law, Margaret Spears. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions by made to Venecia's Foundation, or .
Published in The Anniston Star on June 14, 2019
