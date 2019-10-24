Mrs. Jane Duren Lynskey, 84, of Weaver passed away on Tuesday October 22nd, 2019 in Southside, AL. She is survived by her daughters Patti Lynskey Thorpe (George) and Mary Lynskey Holderfield (Bryan); sons Charlie Lynskey (Mandy Adams Lynskey) and Lynn Lynskey; grandchildren Michael Thorpe (Elizabeth), Darbi Benefield (Brian) Jessica Hall (Jamie), Kaylee Fortune (Mark), Kara Terrell, Daulton Lynskey, and Allyssa Lynskey; great grandchildren Gavin, Knox, Ashley, Mason, Aubree, Conner, Jonahs, and Wesley; sister Lucille Cason; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Randy Lynskey; brothers Jack Duren, Forrest Duren and Charles Duren; sister Ethel Vaughn; and grandson David Thorpe. She was a native of Georgia but a resident of Alabama. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She enjoyed bowling, fishing, and playing cards, and was a member of Elks Club.
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 24, 2019