Jane (Murphy) McGatha
Graveside services for Jane Murphy McGatha, 75, of Jacksonville will be Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 5:00 pm at Jacksonville City Cemetery with Bro. Larry Bolinger officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 intil 4:30 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary. Mrs. McGatha passed away May 20, 2020 in Anniston.
Jane was born on July 7, 1944 in Long Harbor Newfoundland Canada. She was the daughter of the late Patrick Joseph Murphy and Irene Mary (Bruce) Murphy. Jane started school in Dunville New Foundland Canada. She got her GED and later went to JSU and got her Nursing Degree. Jane was a very loving and caring LPN. Jane loved Quilting, Knitting, Crocheting and Sewing. She was a Catholic and would attend church every chance she got. She was loving and caring Mother and Grandmother. She would put her children before herself. She made everyone feel special and loved. She will be truly missed.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband Robert Daniel McGatha .
Survivors include her daughter Sara Mangun of Jacksonville, sons Floyd Ellis McGatha II, Howard Daniel McGatha (Vanessa), sisters Judy Bernard (Linard) of California, Lilly Murphy (Patrick) of Georgetown Ontario Canada, brothers Kevin Murphy (Geraline) Oshawa Ontario Canada, Howard Murphy (Nikki) of Mississawga Ontario Canada, nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Josh Hicks and the Divine Cruiser Riding Club.

Published in The Anniston Star on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
05:00 PM
Jacksonville City Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
