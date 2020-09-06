1/1
Jane (Miller) Peel
Jane Miller Peel, 90, of Anniston, Alabama, formerly of Farmersville, Texas, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston.
A Texas native, Jane had lived in Alabama for the past 18 years. She was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, and loved reading, bible study, and working in her yard.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents, Wilburn and Cuthbert Miller; brothers, Dan and Charles Miller; daughter, Dana Daugherty; son, Michael Wright; and grandsons, Clint Mathews, Deuce Daugherty, and Allen Daugherty.
Survivors include a daughter, Pam Price and her husband, Gerald; granddaughters, Stacey Lloyd and her husband, Jay, and Wendy Mathews; great-grandchildren, Brooke Terry and her husband, Erik, Will Pol and his wife, Nicole, and Blakley Mathews; sisters, Peggy LaFever and Gayle Echols; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Autumn Woods Assisted Living Center in Jacksonville for the care they provided Jane for the past year.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church, 1320 Golden Springs Road, Anniston, Alabama 36207; or to your favorite charity.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.


Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel
620 Golden Springs Road
Anniston, AL 36207
(256) 231-2334
