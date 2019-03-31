Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Reed Sanders. View Sign

Jane Reed Sanders of Anniston, Al went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 28. 2019. Jane was born in Marietta, Georgia to Curt and Louise Reed on December 16, 1921. She and her family moved to Anniston, AL in 1936. She was a graduate of Anniston High School, the Class of 1939. She married her high school sweetheart, Samuel A. Sanders, and they lived happily together for 53 years.

Jane was a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church for 72 years. She taught Sunday School for many years and was also involved with the Clothes Closet Ministry and other outreach activities. Throughout her life, she wrote many letters and notes of encouragement and inspiration to her family, friends, and church family.

Jane was also active in the Anniston City Schools PTA, both on the local and state level. She worked for several years at Coleman's Women's Apparel in Anniston, AL. Her greatest accomplishment, however, was being a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother. Family was always first and foremost in her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Curt and Louise Reed, her brothers, Jim, Joe, and Billy Reed, her husband, Samuel A. Sanders, her daughter, Marilyn S. Biel, and her grandson, Kurt A. Biel. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Susan) Sanders who reside in Ohatchee and Arab, AL and David (Sonja) Sanders who reside in Pekin, IL. Jane is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Forest Lawn Gardens, in Anniston, AL at 3:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Tim Sanders, Luke Sanders, Grant Sanders, Jason Borders, Jeff Gossett, David Wright, and Jeff Davis. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Parker Memorial Baptist Home Bound Ministry. The family sincerely appreciates and extends their thanks to friends and extended family that provided care for Jane. Thanks are also extended to the excellent staff at Stringfellow Hospital.

Online Condolences at

Jane Reed Sanders of Anniston, Al went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 28. 2019. Jane was born in Marietta, Georgia to Curt and Louise Reed on December 16, 1921. She and her family moved to Anniston, AL in 1936. She was a graduate of Anniston High School, the Class of 1939. She married her high school sweetheart, Samuel A. Sanders, and they lived happily together for 53 years.Jane was a member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church for 72 years. She taught Sunday School for many years and was also involved with the Clothes Closet Ministry and other outreach activities. Throughout her life, she wrote many letters and notes of encouragement and inspiration to her family, friends, and church family.Jane was also active in the Anniston City Schools PTA, both on the local and state level. She worked for several years at Coleman's Women's Apparel in Anniston, AL. Her greatest accomplishment, however, was being a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother. Family was always first and foremost in her life.She is preceded in death by her parents, Curt and Louise Reed, her brothers, Jim, Joe, and Billy Reed, her husband, Samuel A. Sanders, her daughter, Marilyn S. Biel, and her grandson, Kurt A. Biel. She is survived by her two sons, Michael (Susan) Sanders who reside in Ohatchee and Arab, AL and David (Sonja) Sanders who reside in Pekin, IL. Jane is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Forest Lawn Gardens, in Anniston, AL at 3:30 p.m. Pallbearers will be Tim Sanders, Luke Sanders, Grant Sanders, Jason Borders, Jeff Gossett, David Wright, and Jeff Davis. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be given to the Parker Memorial Baptist Home Bound Ministry. The family sincerely appreciates and extends their thanks to friends and extended family that provided care for Jane. Thanks are also extended to the excellent staff at Stringfellow Hospital.Online Condolences at www.graybrownservice.com Funeral Home Gray Brown-Service Mortuary

1329 Wilmer Ave

Anniston , AL 362014651

(256) 236-3441 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close