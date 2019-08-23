Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ervin Funeral Chapel 1518 Brown Avenue Anniston , AL 36201 (256)-237-1717 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ervin Funeral Chapel 1518 Brown Avenue Anniston , AL 36201 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Fariveiw Heights Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Janet Lee Smart will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10;00 am from the Fariveiw Heights Baptist Church with Calvin Brooks officiating. Entombment will follow in the Maple Grove Mausoleum. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5 - 7 pm at Ervin Funeral Chapel. Janet Lee Smart was many wonderful things to many people; however, for those who knew her and especially in the eyes of her children, she was just one thing. She was love. For Janet, love was much more than an "earthly" emotional display of affection. Love to her was a spiritual event - just as God intended for all of us to know, recognize and experience love. Janet knew love was a divine power, from which nothing or no person could disturb, overcome or alter. To her three children (Mary Nicole, Elisha Ann and Adam Richard), Janet was the epitome of what it means to be patient, kind, protective and selfless. She kept no record of wrong-doings, for it was not in her. Janet saw and knew her children as gifts from God and with this knowledge, honored, cherished and nurtured those gifts, based on the uniqueness from which God created them. Many have heard those who have said or say, "they would lay their life down for their children." To Janet, such thoughts were more than an expression or a cliché. Janet not only would lay her life down for her children, she did so from the very first moment God predestined their lives into the world. It was through her children she knew and communed with God and just as Christ did for us, Janet did not seek her own will, but our loving Father's will. Through her children Janet was willing to suffer, seek the truth in all things, and was not easily provoked. Through her children she found hope, joy, trust and the desire to bear all things. For her children, there didn't need to be a Mother's Day to celebrate and honor Janet's life. They celebrated and honored her from the very first moment they suckled. To her children, Janet's title as "Mother" - that one word that cannot be defined in a single phrase and that one word that embodies all a human being can possibly offer the world. Nickie, Elisha and Adam knew their Mom as a person who was willing to leave all her personal needs behind so they could have everything they needed. They knew her as someone who would not sleep or eat until she knew they were safe and sound. It was by way of her love for them that they understood what it meant to be loved unconditionally. They knew their mother as someone that was strong and determined, yet knew her arms were made of tenderness and with this knowledge, could sleep soundly in them. Many want to reflect on what people have given and left the world upon their passing, especially by way of achievements and contributions. Janet had many, but it was clear that her greatest achievement and contribution, for which she was proudest and is most recognized, was giving birth to three children who she taught to love, for she loved her children before she even saw them. What greater achievement could one person have or one contribution could one make in life? As believers in and followers of Jesus Christ, we know the answer to be that there is nothing that should be considered or concluded as greater than what Janet left the world. Janet gave and left only love and it is love that is the testament of her life. Her memories will now be cherished by: her children, Mary Nicole Smart, Elisha Ann Thomas and Richard Adam Smart; her grandchildren, Zoie Lee Ann Bonaparte-Smart, Isaiah Barry Smart-Witt, Makaela Marie Murphy, Madison Joelle Thomas and Richard Josiah Thomas; her siblings, Inez Petty, Glenda Patterson and Kenneth Penland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her memories will now be cherished by: her children, Mary Nicole Smart, Elisha Ann Thomas and Richard Adam Smart; her grandchildren, Zoie Lee Ann Bonaparte-Smart, Isaiah Barry Smart-Witt, Makaela Marie Murphy, Madison Joelle Thomas and Richard Josiah Thomas; her siblings, Inez Petty, Glenda Patterson and Kenneth Penland; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by Johnny Penland.

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 23, 2019

