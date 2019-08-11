Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Lott Hethcox. View Sign Service Information First Baptist Church of Oxford 95 E Oak St Oxford, AL 36203 Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Lott Hethcox, age 69, of Oxford, passed away after a short illness on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center in Anniston, AL. Janice is survived by her husband of 48 years (on August 14th) Gregory Hethcox, one daughter, Jennifer Crawley (Michael), and one granddaughter, Sarah Crawley all of Hoover. She was reunited in Heaven with her parents John W. and Frannie Mae Lott and one sister, Sara Lott of Oxford.

Janice was a loving wife, mother, nana and friend who loved her family tremendously, her friends, her church and her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her granddaughter dance were her favorite things to do.

Janice was retired from Oxford City Schools where her last position was Counselor at Oxford Elementary School where she made a tremendous impact on students and teachers alike. Janice rarely went out that previous students and parents would come up to her and remembered her favorably from their past years at Oxford Elementary School or at C.E. Hanna Elementary School.

Janice loved her family, her friends and her church. She was a member of the Ladies Friends Class at First Baptist Church of Oxford and dearly loved each member of the class and enjoyed her time each Sunday in class. Janice was a prayer warrior, if someone ever asked to pray for them or for some situation; she would fervently follow through and pray. She prayed for her family and friends every day.

Services for Janice will be Sunday, August 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Oxford at 3:00 PM in the Martin Chapel with visitation from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM in the Martin Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to E320 Building Fund at First Baptist Church of Oxford, 95 E. Oak St Oxford, AL 36203.

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 11, 2019

