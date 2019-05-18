The Anniston Star

Janice Muriel Maddox

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Muriel Maddox.
Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574
Piedmont, AL
36272
(256)-447-7113
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574
Piedmont, AL 36272
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574
Piedmont, AL 36272
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral service for Janice Muriel Maddox, 76, will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Ingram officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services. Mrs. Maddox went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Mickey Maddox of Piedmont; one daughter, Jean Kelley (Roger) of Piedmont; two sons, Steven Reaves of Piedmont and David Reaves (Karen) of Georgia; two step-sons, Scott Maddox (Angie) and Keith Maddox all of Piedmont; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and her fur baby, Charlie. Pallbearers will be Steve Reaves, David Reaves, Jared Kirkpatrick, David Renfroe, Keith Maddox and Scott Maddox. Mrs. Maddox was a member of Dailey Street Baptist Church. She had worked at Springs Industries and retired from Bostrom Seating. Mrs. Maddox loved going on trips, enjoyed cooking and working in her flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Kate Smith.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 18, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.