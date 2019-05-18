Funeral service for Janice Muriel Maddox, 76, will be Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Ingram officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services. Mrs. Maddox went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Survivors include her husband of 43 years, Mickey Maddox of Piedmont; one daughter, Jean Kelley (Roger) of Piedmont; two sons, Steven Reaves of Piedmont and David Reaves (Karen) of Georgia; two step-sons, Scott Maddox (Angie) and Keith Maddox all of Piedmont; 5 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and her fur baby, Charlie. Pallbearers will be Steve Reaves, David Reaves, Jared Kirkpatrick, David Renfroe, Keith Maddox and Scott Maddox. Mrs. Maddox was a member of Dailey Street Baptist Church. She had worked at Springs Industries and retired from Bostrom Seating. Mrs. Maddox loved going on trips, enjoyed cooking and working in her flowers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Kate Smith.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 18, 2019