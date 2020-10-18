JANICE REAVES FAIR, 68, of Jacksonville, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Calhoun County, AL to Clay and Betty Cubbins Reaves.She loved God deeply and her family fiercely. She was saved in 1985 and was a faithful member of JCHC where she taught Sunday School for 30 years, was active in the WM department and was always a part of the Christmas festivities. She loved her church family. She devoted her spare time to reading and enjoyed playing with her goats, Polly and Ester. She also took joy in cooking for shut-ins and making sure that they knew they were missed at church.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Clay and Betty Reaves; and nephew: Jesse Cobb.

She is survived by her high school sweetheart of 53 years, Mack Fair; daughter: Jeremy Fair-Calvert and son in law, Joey; granddaughter: Jenna Clay Calvert, who was the light of her life; sisters: Felicia Cobb (Vernon) and Jean Fallon (Ralph); brothers: Richard (Carol) and Ronnie Reaves (Melody); nieces and nephews: Clinton, Jason, Ginger, Joseph, Lance and Lori; and best friend: Cindy Newsome.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Dansby Heritage Chapel with Rev. Gary L. Watts officiating. Visitation will be Monday, from 1-2 PM and burial will be in Hillcrest Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the members at JCHC for your continued prayer and support throughout her illness; to her doctors, Dr. Omar Massoud and Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi who took immense care of her for the past 12 years; and Amedisys Hospice for your care and walking us through this journey. We would also like to thank her friends, Sandy Woodall, Sarah Crook and Evelyn Logan for their friendship. To Felicia Cobb, we can not express what your help these last three weeks mean to us.

All state mandates will apply as for masks and social distancing.

Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Fair Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store