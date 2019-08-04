The Anniston Star

Janice S. Johnson, age 66 of Eastaboga, passed away on Aug. 1, 2019.
She was a lifelong member of Eastaboga Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, James L. Johnson, a Brother, Jackie Smith (Geraldine) of Eastaboga, Sisters, Dorothy Harden (Jack) of Oxford, and Nancy Smith of New Mexico.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Vester and Ophelia Smith and brothers, Tommy Smith (Millie) and Edward Smith (Faye).
A memorial service will be held Monday Aug. 5 at 1 p.m. at Eastaboga Baptist Church. Mike Snyder and John Whetstone will be officiating the service.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 4, 2019
