A funeral service for Mrs. Janice 'Momma Janice' Sue McCard, 78, of Oxford, will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel of Miller Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on the same day from 1:00 pm until the time of the service.Mrs. McCard passed away on December 27, 2019 at RMC.She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Selina Lankford (Steve) and Donna Thomason (Allen); grandchildren, Scott Willis (Amanda), Kristi Rushing (Glenn McQuiston), Cody Thomason; great grandchildren, Peyton Willis, SJ Willis, Anna Kate Rushing, Gabe Rushing, Shara McQuiston and Christopher McQuiston; her fur baby, Pretty Boy, and a host of extended family members and friends.She is preceded in death by her husband, Buddy McCard; brother, Dallas Moles; mother, Dollie Moles; father, Bill Moles.Mrs. McCard was a mother to many people in the area. She helped raised hundreds in her in-home daycare. She was an avid Auburn Football fan and loved watching the Oxford Yellow Jackets. She enjoyed watching racing, NASCAR, and listening to Elvis.She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.