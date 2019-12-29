A funeral service for Mrs. Janice 'Momma Janice' Sue McCard, 78, of Oxford, will be on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel of Miller Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on the same day from 1:00 pm until the time of the service.
Mrs. McCard passed away on December 27, 2019 at RMC.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Selina Lankford (Steve) and Donna Thomason (Allen); grandchildren, Scott Willis (Amanda), Kristi Rushing (Glenn McQuiston), Cody Thomason; great grandchildren, Peyton Willis, SJ Willis, Anna Kate Rushing, Gabe Rushing, Shara McQuiston and Christopher McQuiston; her fur baby, Pretty Boy, and a host of extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Buddy McCard; brother, Dallas Moles; mother, Dollie Moles; father, Bill Moles.
Mrs. McCard was a mother to many people in the area. She helped raised hundreds in her in-home daycare. She was an avid Auburn Football fan and loved watching the Oxford Yellow Jackets. She enjoyed watching racing, NASCAR, and listening to Elvis.
She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend and will be deeply missed by all those who knew her.
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 29, 2019