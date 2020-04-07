Guest Book View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Send Flowers Obituary

A private graveside service for Janice Thornton Frazier Hudson, 86, of Anniston, was held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Edgemont Cemetery with Dr. Mack Amis officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Mrs. Hudson passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. She is preceded in death by her husband, James A. Hudson; and beloved son-in-law, John Michael Clonts. Mrs. Hudson was a native of Anniston, a graduate of Anniston High School, and she attended the University of Montevallo. After early retirement from Monsanto where she was the Benefits Representative, she became an Assistant Administrator of Stringfellow Memorial Hospital and also served as Executive Director of the SMH Foundation, retiring from those positions in 1995. Active in the community, Mrs. Hudson was a Kiwanian, serving as a board member from 1995-1997. A former member of the Altrusa Club, she was selected as the Altrusan of the year in 1994-95 for her work in initiating an affordable mammography screening program. Mrs. Hudson was a member of the governing board of Stringfellow Memorial Hospital from 1985-1989 and was appointed to the board of the Calhoun County Community Foundation in 1996, serving two terms as Secretary. She and her late husband delivered Meals on Wheels. A graduate of Leadership Calhoun County in 1990, she was selected by the Girl Scouts as a "Woman Committed to Excellence" in recognition of her civic activities. A member of Parker Memorial Baptist Church for over 75 years, she sang in the Sanctuary choir and taught a ladies' bible study class for more than 35 years. In addition, Mrs. Hudson was instrumental in the founding of an intercessory prayer ministry and served as Prayer Coordinator. Mrs. Hudson is survived by two daughters, Deborah Lee Frazier Clonts of Anniston, and Drue Elizabeth Frazier Taylor (Lee) of Oxford; son, Donald Jeffrey Frazier (Diana) of Olive Branch, Mississippi; grandchildren, Matthew Michael Clonts (Holly), Daniel Frazier Clonts (Carrie), Tracy Frazier Thomas (Brock), Michael Kilfore Taylor (Rachel), Donald Jeffery Frazier Jr., and Thomas Frazier Taylor (Mackenzie); great grandchildren, Chandler Pace Armstrong, Evie Claire Clonts, Matson Kenneth Taylor and Brooks Walter Taylor. Honorary pallbearers are the past and present members of the Agape Sunday School Class at Parker Memorial Baptist Church and members of the Kiwanis Club of Anniston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 2104, Anniston, Alabama, 36202; Kiwanis Charitable Fund or Janice T. Frazier Hudson Fund established to benefit breast cancer , both at Calhoun County Community Foundation, 1130 Quintard Avenue, Suite 100, Anniston Alabama, 36201.

