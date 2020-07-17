1/1
Janice Varnadoe Lamey
1946 - 2020
A Celebration of Life service for Mrs. Janice Varnadoe Lamey, 73, of Orlando, Florida, formerly of Anniston, Alabama will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be held in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, which is rapidly affecting our country, a facial mask will be provided for those who attend. We appreciate your understanding during this difficult time. Janice passed away, peacefully, on July 13, 2020. She was born October 1946 in Albany, Georgia to Curtis and Trudy Varnadoe. She married the love of her life, Barcy Lamey, in August 1963, who preceded her in death in 2006. Janice is survived by her eldest daughter Marcie (David) Padron, Sr.; her youngest daughter, Melissa Lamey; her grandchildren, Monica Lamey, David (Emily) Padron, Jr., Branden Lamey; and Gabriella Padron; one great-granddaughter, Mila Lamey; her sister, Cheryl Mobley; and her many nieces and nephews. Janice loved each one of her family members deeply. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost, treasuring her children and embracing every moment with them. Janice especially loved her role as Nana and her grandkids brought her so much joy. When she was physically able, Janice loved to crochet blankets and enjoyed sewing clothes and dresses for her daughters when they were young. Janice had a loving personality with a big heart and a big smile. She never met a stranger and was friendly to everyone. Janice adored babies and animals so greatly that oftentimes she would stop everything she was doing just to make a baby smile or pet a dog or cat. A Bible verse that would describe how Janice lived her life would be Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"

Published in The Anniston Star on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Anniston Memorial Funeral Home
July 16, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
