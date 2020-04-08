Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jannette Lackey. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Jannette Lackey, 77 of Anniston will be Wednesday at 2:00 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Dr. Lamar Holley officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please keep in mind the social distancing of only 10 people. Jannette passed away April 4, 2020 in Anniston. Survivors include her sister Sue Adams and her husband John. Jannette is preceded in death by her parents Fred H. and Irene Lackey. Jannete was a native and resident of Calhoun County. She graduated from Walter Wellborn High School, Auburn University in 1965 with a BS degree and University of Tennesse, Knoxville in 1972 with a Masters; majoring in Home Management and Family Economics. Extension career includes being an agent in Hale, Cherokee and Marshall Counties before transferring to Calhoun in 1996. She worked for Alabama Cooperative Extension System. She worked for 33 years. During 12 years as a 4-H Agent, 4-Hers earned 3 National Scholarships, and 110 trips - 10 National 4-H Congress, 37 State, 61 District, 1 American Institute of Cooperatives and 1 Poultry Fact Finding. She was an effective, efficient agent who was committed to professional development and programming excellence. She provided visionary leadership in implementing innovative plans to fulfill the continuing education Extension mission. Her motivational skills and technical expertise have made her a leader in the important EFNEP program and supported her in professional organizations on state and national levels. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to League of Animal Welfare 2726 Bynum Leatherwood Road Anniston, Alabama 36201. Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 8, 2020

