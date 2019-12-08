Mrs. Jean Jordan, 88, of Anniston, passed away on December 6, 2019 at Cherokee County Health and Rehab Center in Centre.
Mrs. Jordan was a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and raised her family in Scottsdale, Arizona. At 2 years old, Mrs. Jordan began a lifelong career of professional ice skating. Her parents were original members of The Ice Follies and Mrs. Jordan went on to skate with The Ice Cycles in Central and South America. She skated on The Ed Sullivan Show, appeared on the album cover of The Skater's Waltz, and skated on a float in the Inauguration Parade of President John F. Kennedy.
During her time in Central America, she met her husband, Jim, while he was stationed with the United States Air Force in Panama. After getting married, their family settled in Arizona and she continued to teach ice skating.
Mrs. Jordan is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James Jordan, and her parents, Norris and Naome Wold.
She is survived by a daughter, Joann Hartin and her husband, Don; a son, James Jordan Jr; grandchildren, Jason Jordan and his wife, Jennifer, Joel Jordan and his wife, Luci, Jennifer Holder and her husband, Daniel, Jill Hartin Barnwell and her husband, Brandon, Austin Hartin and his wife, Audrey, and Jessenia Jordan; Noah, Charlie, Mary Kate Holder, Eli, Riley, and Jordyn Barnwell, and Scarlett Grace Jordan.
