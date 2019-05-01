Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. Marks Methodist Church Funeral service 12:00 PM St. Marks Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Jeanette F. Mann, 93 of Anniston will be Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 12:00 noon at St. Marks Methodist Church with Rev. Larry Russell officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. Mrs. Mann passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Anniston. Survivors include one daughter Linda Mann Pettus, her husband Jimmy L. Pettus. One grandson Marcus D. Pettus. Two sisters, Patsy Fuller Urbano of Slidell, Louisiana, Flossie Craft of Anniston, Alabama, several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Mann is preceded in death by her husband, Clifford L. Mann, parents, George Raymond Fuller and Lula Fuller of Delta, Alabama, brothers, Brewer Fuller, Guy Fuller and Willard Fuller all of Lineville, sisters, Evada Mims of Birmingham, Alabama, Ann Murray of Gadsden, Alabama, Maurice Fuller of Lineville, Alabama and Ethleen Richards of Oxford, Alabama. Pallbearers will be Mike Craft, Danny Craft, Gary Craft, Keith Murray, Phil Richards, Jene Lynn and Jeff Fuller. Mrs. Mann was a member of McCoy Methodist Church. She retired from South Central Bell Telephone Company with 37 years of service. Her greatest love of memories was working for Southern Bell during World War II. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to McCoy United Methodist Church or St. Marks Methodist Church.

