Graveside service for Mr. Jeffery Scott Johnson, 49, of Jacksonville, will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 16, at Maple Grove Cemetery. Brother Mike Benson will be officiating. Mr. Johnson passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his mother, Paula Tate Johnson; his father, Hubert B. Johnson Jr. and stepmother, Brenda Diane Johnson; grandmother, Willie Inez Peters; grandparents, David and Christine Tate; and his aunt, Pat Johnson. He is survived by his aunts and uncles, Tim and Fran Johnson of Anniston, Diane and Tommy Thompson of Jacksonville, Mike and Dixie Johnson of Fulton, Mississippi and Terry Johnson of Anniston; his brother, Robert Langley; sisters, Robin Jennings, Sherrie Jennings, Suszann Burdeshaw; nieces and nephews, Landyn Hudson, Brandi Wilcox, Tiffany Douglas, Summer Ayers, and Mariah Jennings. Mr. Johnson was a 1989 graduate from Ohatchee High School. He worked at Bear Cutlery in Jacksonville. He loved to fish. He was so kindhearted and always wanted to help and do things for others. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"

Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
