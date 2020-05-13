Graveside service for Jeffie Leon Davis 80, will be Thursday, May 14, at 11 am at Maple Grove Cemetery with Rev. Jeffrey C. Williams, officiating. Mr. Davis passed away on May 9, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. He graduated from Cobb High School in 1959. Survivors include his wife: Eleanor Davis; children: Tania (Calvin) Freeman, Robin Davis, Brian (Tanya) Davis, grandchildren: Taja Freeman, C'Lyndia Davis, five siblings, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lena Davis. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 256-236-0319

