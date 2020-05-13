Jeffie Leon Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeffie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Graveside service for Jeffie Leon Davis 80, will be Thursday, May 14, at 11 am at Maple Grove Cemetery with Rev. Jeffrey C. Williams, officiating. Mr. Davis passed away on May 9, 2020 at NHC Healthcare. He graduated from Cobb High School in 1959. Survivors include his wife: Eleanor Davis; children: Tania (Calvin) Freeman, Robin Davis, Brian (Tanya) Davis, grandchildren: Taja Freeman, C'Lyndia Davis, five siblings, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lena Davis. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 256-236-0319

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved