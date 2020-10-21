1/1
Jeffie Maffett Alls
Graveside service for Jeffie Maffett Alls 73, will be Thursday, October 22, at 10 am at the Oak Grove Worship Center Cemetery, Newell, AL, with Pastor Frederick Brown, officiating. Mr. Alls passed away on October 15, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Mr. Alls retired from FMC. Survivors include his siblings: Maggie Shelton, Elnora Curry, Barbara Kendrix, Oliver Alls, in-laws, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents,Joe C and Pattie Alls, wife, Margaret Alls, his daughter, siblings, Iola Jordan, Bessie Akles, Willie Joe Alls, Billy Alls. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
