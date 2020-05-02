A visitation for Mrs. Jenell Adams Williams, 83 of Oxford, will be on Sunday, May 3, 2020 from 6:00pm - 8:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home. A burial will take place at Edgemont Cemetery. Mrs. Williams passed away on April 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her children. She is survived by her children, Vickey Wiggins (Jeff), Normie Scammell (Jay), Lisa Kemp (Cheyenne), Ted Williams (Teresa), Paula Duncan (JR), Audrey Carroll (Roger); grandchildren, Kristen Reynolds, Todd Wiggins, Adam Ballenger, Amanda Scammell, Caitlyn Kingsmill, Olivia Williams, Colin Yates, Ella Yates, Haley Duncan, Ashley Carroll-McCarley (Tony), Alec Carroll, Avery Carroll (Adrianna), Addison Carroll, Aaron Carroll, Austen Carroll; great grandchildren, Kate and Myles Reynolds, Holden Kingsmill, Ashten McCarley and Andie McCarley; brother, Henry Mullinax (Lona); brother in law, Richard Williams; sister in law, Ann Jones, and a host of extended family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Norman L. Williams; parents, David and Erma Mullinax and her granddaughter, Abby Jenell Ballenger. Mrs. Williams was a 1955 graduate of Anniston High School where she was a majorette in the marching band. Mrs. Williams was a dental hygienist before marrying her husband, Norman. After marriage, she and her husband decided to start a family and she became a stay at home mother and wife. She raised six children. She enjoyed many years in The Georgia Women's Bowling League with her friends. She and her husband enjoyed many years supporting Alabama football. Roll Tide! During her retirement years, she and her husband enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Mrs. Williams was very much a lady. She had a smile on her face for everyone she met and had a twinkle in her eye that will never leave. Mrs. Williams was a loving and caring wife, mother, MawMaw, and friend and will be deeply missed by all those that had the great pleasure of knowing her. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Encompass Hospice for the love and care they have shown the family and Mrs. Williams. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on May 2, 2020.