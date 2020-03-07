The Anniston Star

Jennifer Copeland Battle

Service Information
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL
36201
(256)-236-0319
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
1315 Ann Court
Anniston, AL
View Map
Obituary
Memorial service for Jennifer Copeland Battle 30, will be Sunday, March 8, at 2 pm at 1315 Ann Court, Anniston, 36207. Mrs. Battle passed away on March 5, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Survivors include her husband: Tarrance Battle, children: Takelia Ellington, Damond Ellington, Earron Copeland; mother: Frances (Chris) Mixon; father: Leroy Copeland; siblings: Domanic Johnson, Derrick Young, Brittney Young, other relatives and friends. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 7, 2020
