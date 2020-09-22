1/1
Jerald Kendall Buttram
Mr. Jerald Kendall Buttram, age 91, of Oak Level died Friday, September 18, 2020 at NHC in Anniston, AL.Mr. Buttram was born on July 24, 1929 to Jim and Etta Roberts Buttram. He was an Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He worked in the electronics field for GE in Oxford and at Fort McClellan where he retired from civil service. Kendall loved his home and farm in Oak Level. He loved tinkering with his electronics, watching westerns, family genealogy, a good steak and a bowl of brunswick stew. He was a master craftsman who built many beautiful pieces of furniture and truly a "jack of all trades" who could fix just about anything. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Patricia Dryden Buttram; daughters, Tia Barr and her husband Ron of Anniston, and Telea England and her husband Ron of Moody. He is also survived by the joys of his life, his four grandchildren: his namesake Kendall England, Kameron England, Braxton Barr, and Donovan Barr.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers; CJ Buttram of Borden Springs, Arlin Buttram of Tallapoosa, GA, Johnnie Buttram of Warner Robbins, GA.
Funeral services were held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Dryden Funeral Home Chapel. Interment followed at Forestlawn Gardens in Anniston. Pallbearers were his Son-in-Laws and grandsons.
The family would like to thank the staff at NHC who provided outstanding care and compassion during his last few months.


Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
