Jermaine Tyree "Maine" Butler
Funeral service for Jermaine Tyree Butler "Maine" 28, will be Wednesday, November 18, at 1pm at the Oconee Baptist Church where Rev. Oliver Gaston, Pastor with Elder Nathaniel Smith, officiating. Interment will for in Sunlight Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Butler passed away on November 11, 2020 at Citizen's Baptist Medical Center, Talladega. Mr. Butler's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. He graduated from Lincoln High School in the Class of 2010. Survivors include his wife: Melissa P. Butler; children: Logan J. Pate, KennRoyal T. Butler, Channing J. Butler; his parents: Tyrone and Mary Fomby; siblings: Hakeem Hoyt, Jaida Lane, Tydreanna Fomby, Kaziyah Gaston, ArTasia Lane; grandparents: Min. Molly (Rev. Oliver) Gaston; mother in-law: Libby Pate, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Glenn Lane, Jr. "Big Stuff", grandparents, Margaret Butler, Glenn Lane, Sr. "Mr. Big Stuff", great grandparents, Curtis and Minnie Lane, Roy Thornton, nephew, Messiah Taylor. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319

Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Oconee Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
