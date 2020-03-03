The funeral service for Mrs. Jerrice Parris Lusk, 71, of Anniston, will be at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Parker Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Mack Amis, Rev. Kevin Johnson, and Rev. Nelson Mahaffey officiating. A private burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:00 am in the parlor of the church. Jerrice went to be with Jesus on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Jerrice was a graduate of Jacksonville High School. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother. Jerrice was a selfless lady. She loved Parker Memorial Baptist Church dearly and always prayed for others. Jerrice is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Lester Parris and Clara Roberts Parris; and brothers, Frank Ray Parris, Milton Parris and Raymond Grady Parris. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, James R. Lusk; children, Jason (Carol) Lockette, Lori (Tres) Coker, and Christy (Clint) Alley; grandchildren Olivia, Mallory, Owen, Katie, Hannah, Molly, and Ella; sisters, Betty (Nelson) Mahaffey, Barbara (Mike) Bishop, Dorothy (Mark) Norman, Annette (Kyle) Black, and Teresa (Charles) King; a brother, Adrian (Louise) Parris; and numerous nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Covenant Sunday School Class of Parker Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, P.O. Box 531225, Birmingham, AL 35253 (www.bcrfa.org) or to Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1205 Quintard Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 3, 2020