Jerry Brantley and JeanAnn Oglesby were married 47 1/2 years and only one lived to tell about it. (Thank you Wisconsin!) Jerry was at home with his wife and friends when he left us on Sunday, November 17, 2019.

A dashingly good-looking attorney and Anniston's most eligible bachelor was snared in 1973 when she asked him to get married. Hey, what better way to get rid of a guy than the m-word? He said yes and enjoyed bragging that he had never proposed marriage. He thought he was sooo smart!

The pride of Glenwood, Alabama, Jerry was born at home during a "storm". The doc had to be fed a full Southern dinner to make sure that he was around for the actual birthing event. Thus, the legend and tall tales began.

Jerry graduated from Ensley High School, Birmingham Southern College and Cumberland School of Law….all located in Birmingham, Alabama. He was made a member of the Friends of the University of Alabama Alumni Association.

Recognized by the State of Alabama Bar Association in 2017, Jerry was honored with a pin and certificate to honor his actively practicing law for 50 years. His Anniston firm is Sides, Oglesby, Held and Dick located on Leighton Avenue.

Jerry loved everyone! His business workweek included his route of stopping by the office, early breakfast with his "club" at the Quintard Waffle House, the Calhoun County Courthouse, home to walk the dog, checking mail at the Post Office and shopping at the 202 Winn-Dixie, home for lunch and a nap and back to the office; then a repeat to the Post Office and the Courthouse. All of this to have the opportunities to see his multitude of friends and acquaintances. He never met a stranger, forgot a face and rarely forgot a name. Jerry was his own man and a true Southern gentleman, the last of this breed. He was most kind and generous and a good friend to many.

A snazzy dresser, he learned to love the funky ties and fun socks JeanAnn made him wear! As he lessened his time in the courtroom, his attire changed to a plethora of beach inspired shirts. Saturdays found him at THE Downtown Market in his hounds' tooth pants, which he refused to believe were actually pajamas. If Jerry wanted those pajama bottoms to be pants, they were pants!

His family includes sister Barbara Marshall of Ohio, Brother Bill Oglesby of Alabama, Sister Martha (Nat) Ginn of Alabama, best pal Cliff (Kathy) Watson of Anniston, "out-laws" Billie Brothers of Alabama, Paula Lorenza of the West Coast, an amazing "brother" Bill Bottomley, a zillion cousins, nieces, nephews and his bride/ best friend JeanAnn. He had a special thank you to Marc Freeman of Heavenly Host of Angels for his kind and gentle care and to Southern New Beacon Hospice for making his path easier, although his nurse Patti had to banter with him each visit. Roll Tide anyway.

Jerry's celebration will be Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 10 am at the Calhoun County Courthouse. Presiding Circuit Judge Brian Howell will call the event to order in his courtroom. Be prepared to "testify" to your best Jerry story, real or imagined, truth or embellished; it's your sentence.

Jerry suggested that memorials be made to the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County 108 West 10th Street Anniston, Al. 36201, Interfaith Ministries/Our Martha's Garden 1431 Gurnee Ave. Anniston, Al. 36201, CAST Alabama, POB 185, 36202, S.A.V.E. (Saving Animal Volunteer Effort) Po Box 2246, Anniston 36202 or directed to the .

