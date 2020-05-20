Jerry D. Howle
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A memorial service for Mr. Jerry D. Howle, 73, of Oxford, will be on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Ted Emory will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 1:30 - 2:30 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Howle passed away on May 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Faye Howle; son, Rodney Howle ; daughter, Rena Morrison (Jeff); brother, Larry Howle; grandchildren, Shelby and Courtney England, Dylan Howle; great grandchild, Cash Howle, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Milton Howle and his mother, Verda Howle. Mr. Howle retired from the United States Air Force after 26 proud years of service. He then worked at Huron Valley Steel after his retirement from the Air Force. Mr. Howle was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Visitation
01:30 - 02:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
24
Memorial service
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved