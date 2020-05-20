A memorial service for Mr. Jerry D. Howle, 73, of Oxford, will be on Sunday, May 24, 2020 in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Ted Emory will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 1:30 - 2:30 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Howle passed away on May 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Faye Howle; son, Rodney Howle ; daughter, Rena Morrison (Jeff); brother, Larry Howle; grandchildren, Shelby and Courtney England, Dylan Howle; great grandchild, Cash Howle, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Milton Howle and his mother, Verda Howle. Mr. Howle retired from the United States Air Force after 26 proud years of service. He then worked at Huron Valley Steel after his retirement from the Air Force. Mr. Howle was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Foundation. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 20, 2020.