Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Franklin Nance, 78, will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with Rev. Dewayne Borders officiating. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home with burial to follow at Edgemont Cemetery. Mr. Nance passed on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Jacksonville Health and Rehab. Mr. Nance is survived by his daughters, Dana Nance (Jack) Bennett, and DeAnn Nance (Michael) Moore; son, Danny (Kristie) Nance; grandchildren, Blythe (Justin) Sanford, Justin (Lara) Nance, Colby Nance, Jake (Amber) Bennett, Savannah Beck, Connor Beck, Caitlin Nance, and Cameron Moore; great-grandchildren, Savanna Sanford, Brody Sanford, and Madelyn Sanford; niece, Laura Nance; nephews, Darrell Nance and Steve Nance. Pallbearers will be grandsons. Mr. Nance was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Loney Nance; and brother, Ed Nance. Mr. Nance was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County, attended Ohatchee High School and Jacksonville State University. Mr. Nance was a very hard worker and enjoyed helping others at any and every opportunity. He was an avid lover of the outdoors and spent much of his time hunting and fishing. His family was the light of his life and his greatest joy was spending time with his children/ grandchildren/ great-grandchildren. He was a lifetime fan of Alabama football and basketball. He was truly loved and respected and will be forever missed. Condolences may be left at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Feb. 5, 2020