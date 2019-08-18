Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Greer Chandler. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Send Flowers Obituary



Parkinson's Disease took his life, but not his spirit. He fought until his final days and was surrounded by the love of his family at every moment.

He passed away in Jacksonville, AL - a city he knew and loved as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication at Jacksonville State University for 30 years.

Chandler was an award-winning and prolific journalist, as well as Professor Emeritus at JSU. His journalism career started in Anniston as news director for WHMA. His writing talents and passion for aviation took him around the world. His name was on the byline of numerous aviation industry websites and trade magazines including Frequent Flyer, Aircraft Maintenance Technology,

On August 2, 1985, Chandler witnessed the immediate aftermath of the horrific crash of Delta Airlines Flight 191 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The tragedy led to sweeping changes in flight safety regarding wind shear detection. Chandler's experience pushed him to write Fire and Rain, a New York Times best- seller. He worked as a consultant on the screenplay for a television movie based on his book.

Chandler understood the fragility of life. As a combat medic with the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War - during which time he was awarded a

His writing skills were matched only by his humility and work ethic. You would never find him resting on any laurels - just working on his next story.

Church and family were a central part of Chandler's life. He found deep purpose in serving as a lector at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. He and his wife, Kathy, marked 49 years of marriage shortly before his passing. Chandler shared his love of travel and writing with his five children, using both to open their eyes to the broader world. He loved to read to his grandchildren. He has an extended family around the world comprised of his former JSU students, who made him so proud with their solid and ethical work in the field of journalism and other professions.

Jerry Chandler is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Anniston; sister, Gayna of Dallas, TX; brother, Andy, of Seymour, TN; sister-in-law and guardian angel, Beth Brouilette of Anniston; and five children, four daughters-in-law, one son-in-law and 12 grandchildren: William Chandler of Clemson, SC, his wife, Meghan, and grandsons Liam, John Patrick, and Finn; Geoffrey Chandler of Garner, NC, his wife, Stacy, and granddaughter Nora; Elizabeth Chandler Hood of Johns Creek, GA, her husband, Dr. Josh Hood, and grandsons John Dominic, Leo, and Isaac, and granddaughter Frances; Dr. Joseph Chandler of Birmingham, his wife, Tonya, grandson Jack, and granddaughter Cece; and Nicholas Chandler (MAJ, USA) of Fayetteville, NC, his wife, Dr. Ashley Chandler, grandson, Ben, and Ben's soon-to-arrive baby brother.

Chandler is reunited with his beloved and devoted mother, Gwynne; father, Lewis; father-in-law, Rev. Mr. William Taffee and mother-in-law & confidant, Mrs. Lois Taffee, along with many other family members and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Rev. John McDonald officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday evening from 5-7 pm with a Vigil beginning at 7 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Chandler's honor to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Anniston, the Parkinson's Foundation at

K.L. Brown Memory Chapel

620 Golden Springs Road

Anniston, AL 36207

(256) 231-2334

Jerry Greer Chandler of Anniston, AL passed into eternal peace on August 15, 2019.Parkinson's Disease took his life, but not his spirit. He fought until his final days and was surrounded by the love of his family at every moment.He passed away in Jacksonville, AL - a city he knew and loved as an Assistant Professor in the Department of Communication at Jacksonville State University for 30 years.Chandler was an award-winning and prolific journalist, as well as Professor Emeritus at JSU. His journalism career started in Anniston as news director for WHMA. His writing talents and passion for aviation took him around the world. His name was on the byline of numerous aviation industry websites and trade magazines including Frequent Flyer, Aircraft Maintenance Technology, cheapflights.com and airlineratings.com , along with notable publications including the New York Times, The Financial Times of London and Time magazine. He was a guest on national media outlets, including NPR and CNN, and contributed to the PBS NOVA documentary, "Why Planes Crash." In June 2017, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Aerospace Media Awards in Paris, France.On August 2, 1985, Chandler witnessed the immediate aftermath of the horrific crash of Delta Airlines Flight 191 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. The tragedy led to sweeping changes in flight safety regarding wind shear detection. Chandler's experience pushed him to write Fire and Rain, a New York Times best- seller. He worked as a consultant on the screenplay for a television movie based on his book.Chandler understood the fragility of life. As a combat medic with the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War - during which time he was awarded a Purple Heart - and later covering the 1977 crash of Southern Airways Flight 242 in New Hope, GA and the Delta crash - he knew with great depth every second with those you love is a gift. He found beauty in everyday moments. In his last days, we found beauty in the gift of being able to say goodbye.His writing skills were matched only by his humility and work ethic. You would never find him resting on any laurels - just working on his next story.Church and family were a central part of Chandler's life. He found deep purpose in serving as a lector at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. He and his wife, Kathy, marked 49 years of marriage shortly before his passing. Chandler shared his love of travel and writing with his five children, using both to open their eyes to the broader world. He loved to read to his grandchildren. He has an extended family around the world comprised of his former JSU students, who made him so proud with their solid and ethical work in the field of journalism and other professions.Jerry Chandler is survived by his wife, Kathy, of Anniston; sister, Gayna of Dallas, TX; brother, Andy, of Seymour, TN; sister-in-law and guardian angel, Beth Brouilette of Anniston; and five children, four daughters-in-law, one son-in-law and 12 grandchildren: William Chandler of Clemson, SC, his wife, Meghan, and grandsons Liam, John Patrick, and Finn; Geoffrey Chandler of Garner, NC, his wife, Stacy, and granddaughter Nora; Elizabeth Chandler Hood of Johns Creek, GA, her husband, Dr. Josh Hood, and grandsons John Dominic, Leo, and Isaac, and granddaughter Frances; Dr. Joseph Chandler of Birmingham, his wife, Tonya, grandson Jack, and granddaughter Cece; and Nicholas Chandler (MAJ, USA) of Fayetteville, NC, his wife, Dr. Ashley Chandler, grandson, Ben, and Ben's soon-to-arrive baby brother.Chandler is reunited with his beloved and devoted mother, Gwynne; father, Lewis; father-in-law, Rev. Mr. William Taffee and mother-in-law & confidant, Mrs. Lois Taffee, along with many other family members and friends.A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 am on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church with Rev. John McDonald officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday evening from 5-7 pm with a Vigil beginning at 7 pm.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Chandler's honor to Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Anniston, the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org or JSU's Department of Communication.K.L. Brown Memory Chapel620 Golden Springs RoadAnniston, AL 36207(256) 231-2334 Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Purple Heart World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close