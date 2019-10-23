Funeral service for Jerry Louis Grant 59, will be Saturday, October 26, at 11 am at the Anniston Funeral Service Outreach Ministry in the Russell H. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Jeran Grant, officiating. Mr. Grant passed away on October 20, 2019 at Kenniston Hospital. Survivors include his father, Andrew C. Grant, Sr,; daughter: Shavon Grant; siblings: Barbara (Robert) Huey, Gloria Gary, Waltina (Gerald, Sr.) Morris, Jeran Grant, Donald Grant, Robert (Marlene) Grant, Freddie Grant, Sharon Grant, Alfreda Grant, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dora Mae Grant, siblings, Roy Grant, Sr., Atkin Grant, Andrew Grant, Jr. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 2562360319
Published in The Anniston Star from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019