Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Eulaton First Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Eulaton First Baptist Church

A funeral service for Mr. Jerry Wayne Holcomb, 61, of Anniston, will be on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Eulaton First Baptist Church. Pastor Randy Huddleston will officiate. The family will receive friends on the same day from 1:00 pm until the time of the service. Mr. Holcomb passed away on March 4, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Nathan Holcomb and Corey Holcomb and their mother, Gail; brothers, Tony Holcomb and Dale Holcomb, and a host of extended family members and friends. Mr. Holcomb is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Jerry Holcomb. Mr. Holcomb attended school at Vincent and Chelsea and graduated from Wellborn in 1977. He graduated from Gadsden State with an associate degree in business. He used that degree to be a very successful owner and operator of Holcomb's Seal Coating and Striping. Mr. Holcomb grew up attending Eulaton First Baptist Church and later in life attended Hillcrest Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding motorcycles and driving old Dodge Chargers. He also enjoyed working out and practicing and teaching martial arts where he earned a third-degree black belt. Mr. Holcomb will be remembered for his generosity, his wonderful sense of humor and being an extremely hard worker. Mr. Holcomb will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611 Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 7, 2020

