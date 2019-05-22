Funeral Service for Jerry Wayne Moses, 56, of Anniston will be held at 1pm on Wednesday May 22nd, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary with Rev. Chris Clay officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12-1pm at the funeral home. Mr. Moses passed away on Friday, May 17th, 2019. Survivors include his daughters Jennifer Denham (William) and Melody Gaddis (Andrew); grandchildren RPSN Dakota Denham (Olivia), Hannah Denham, Haylee Fults, Kendall Fults, and Leslie Duncan; great-granddaughter Kayleigh "Peanut" Adams; brother Roy Moses Jr. (Lucretia); sister-in-law Penny Moses; nephews Carl Moses (Jesse) and Jonathan Moses (Ashley); niece Jessica Moses; and cherished friend Regina Welcher (Anthony); and his cat Moe. Mr. Moses was preceded in death by his parents, Roy W. Moses Sr. and Margaret Moses; and brother Larry R. Moses. Pallbearers will be Carl Moses, Jonathan Moses, Dakota Denham, Kendall Fults, Jennifer Denham, and Jason Mosley. Jerry Moses was a native of Chicago, IL and was currently an employee with WEBB Concrete. He was an amazing father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a cherished brother and friend to so many. He was a very happy, funny, and passionate person. He loved to fish, spending time with his family, and AUBURN FOOTBALL. Mr. Moses lived life to the fullest and knew each day was a blessing. He was loved and will be missed by many. "The Good Die Young" and he was "GREAT."
Published in The Anniston Star on May 22, 2019