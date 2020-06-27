Jerry Wayne "Doc" Simpson
Jerry "Doc" Wayne Simpson, 76, of Pell City, AL, passed away on June 20, 2020. Jerry loved the great outdoors, and enjoyed fishing and gardening. A loving, devoted father and loyal friend, he will be deeply missed. Jerry was a Calhoun county native. He attended Ohatchee High School, where he played football. He enjoyed a career with Southern Railway, and was a longtime member of Elks Lodge #189, where he assisted with many charitable functions. He is preceded in death by parents Roy Action Simpson and Ethel Lee Christopher, sister Edna Simpson Aderholt, and brothers Nealy Simpson, Wallace Simpson, Herschell Simpson, and James Simpson. He is survived by his son Steven Dewayne Simpson and daughter Anita Simpson Spain (Andy). A memorial service will be held at a later date at Ohatchee First Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Eastern Central Alabama United Cerebral Palsy. Kilgroe Funeral Home- Pell City directed.

Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 27, 2020.
