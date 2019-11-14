Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Burdette. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Home 50 Hamric Drive East Oxford , AL 36203 (256)-831-4611 Graveside service 1:00 PM Forestlawn Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Jesse Burdette, 75, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home in Anniston, AL. Graveside services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Forestlawn Memorial Gardens with Dr. Roland Brown officiating. Jesse was born August 31, 1944 to Jesse Burdette Sr. and Agnes Cooper Burdette in Oxford, AL. He was a firefighter for 30 years with the city of Anniston, retiring as Assistant Fire Chief of Training. Mr. Burdette served 20 years in the National Guard. Mr. Burdette was affectionately known as "Pop" by his children and grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Mr. Burdette is preceded in death by his parents Jesse Sr. and Agnes Cooper Burdette, a sister and 2 nephews. Mr. Burdette leaves behind his wife, Sandra Burdette; Sons, Joseph Burdette (Carrie), Bryan Burdette; Daughters, Dana Hanshaw (Jeff) and Whitney Arenth (Quention); Grandchildren, Hunter Trantham, Connor Burdette, Jaden Hanshaw and Miller Arenth. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kindred Hospice, Casey Lyles, Tricia Holbrooks, Marlena Bigham, Christy Ramey, Greg Lee, Dr. Layla Wren, Dr. Michael Hanna and the supporting staff of their offices in taking this journey with Pop. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the .

Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 14, 2019

