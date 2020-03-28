Jesse Thomas Elders, Jr., age 87 of Woodland, Alabama, passed away on Friday morning, March 27, 2020. He was born June 23, 1932 in Columbia, South Carolina, the son of the late Jesse Thomas Elders, Sr. and the late Mildred Davis Elders. A veteran of the United States Air Force, he retired in 1988, with over twenty-five years of service with the FAA. Survivors include his wife, Vivian Bowerman Elders; children: Jesse Thomas "J.T." Elders, III, Gary (Jill) Elders, Debbie (Jimmy) Wells, Mark (Gina) Elders, Connie (Barry) Abernathy, and Kathy (Alan) Ford; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held Monday, March 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM CT at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodland, Alabama, with Rev. Tony Morris officiating. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 28, 2020