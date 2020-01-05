Services for Dr. Jessie L. Lanier will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12 noon from the Greater Thankful Baptist Church, 3025 West 14th Street, Anniston, Alabama with Rev. PQ English and Rev. Byron Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in the Eden Hills Cemetery in Anniston, Alabama. Public viewing will be held on Sunday afternoon from 2 – 7 pm at Ervin Funeral Chapel, 1518 Brown Avenue, Anniston, Alabama.

Dr. Jessie L Lanier was born to the late Edward H. and Annie B. Lanier in Dallas County, Alabama. Jessie received her early education from the Calhoun County Training School in Hobson City, Alabama; her Bachelor Degree from Alabama A&M in Home Economics; and her Masters and Doctorate Degrees in Education from Georgia colleges. She worked as an educator and principal for the Georgia Board of Education for over thirty years.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Edward and Annie Lanier; her brothers, Arthur Lanier, Prince Lanier, Andrew Lanier, Isaiah Lanier, and Willie Lanier; her sisters, Lenora Freeman, Lois Strange, and Edna Marshall.

She leaves to cherish her memory: one sister, Rebecca Hicks of Anniston, Alabama; four sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and other family members and friends.

