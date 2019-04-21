Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie William Bonds. View Sign

Funeral services for Jessie William Bonds, 81, of Jacksonville, will be held at the First Baptist Church of Williams at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Reverend Chris Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow at Williams Cemetery. The family will receive friends for a visitation Monday, April 22, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the church. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery will direct services.

Jessie passed away on April 18, 2019, and is preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Elsie Bonds; brother, Lendon Bonds; and brother-in-law, Glenn Brittain.

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Peggy Bonds; son, Gary Bonds (Libby); son, Allen Bonds (Kerri), daughter Tara Hedgepath (David); grandchildren, Jamie Toney (Randall); Kyle Bonds, Abby Hedgepath, Maggie Hedgepath; great-grandchildren, Levi Toney, Evan Toney; brothers, Austin Bonds (Tilly); Richard Bonds (Cheryl); sister, Hazel Brittain; sister-in-law, Nancy Bonds; numerous nieces and nephews.

Jessie was a member of FBC Williams. Everyone knew Jess for his sense of humor and always having a smile. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, wood-working, and spending time with family and friends. He was skilled in many trades including electrical work and carpentry. He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. in 1997 after 31 years of service.

Pallbearers will be Kyle Bonds, Randall Toney, Rory Bonds, Blake Bonds, Tyron Green, Tyler Ponder, Brian Boozer.

Special thanks to Piedmont Health Care Center and Alacare Hospice of Anniston and Gadsden.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to FBC Williams or Alabama Chapter Birmingham (donate through website).

