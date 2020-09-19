1/1
Jim Adcock
Graveside service for Jim Adcock, 68 of Oxford will be Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Anniston Memorial Garden with Ron Landers officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary at 2:00 until 4:00 pm. Mr. Adcock passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Anniston. Survivors include his wife Rhonda Adcock, daughter Selina Miller (Matt), grandchildren Kameron Goodwin, Kinzley Miller, Karson Miller, mother-in-law Betty Robertson and nephew T.D. Adcock. Mr. Adcock is preceded in death by his mother Mildred Pierce, father Jim Adcock Sr., brother Roger Dale Adcock and father-in-law Jimmy Robertson. Pallbearers will be GWRRA Chapter "D" members. Mr. Adcock was a long time resident of Calhoun County. He was a great man, known as "POPS", with a kind heart that would help anyone in need. He served in the Coast Guard for 22 years and was a member of GWRRA Chapter "D" and was an avid Auburn Fan. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com

Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Gray Brown Service Mortuary
SEP
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Anniston Memorial Garden
