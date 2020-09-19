Graveside service for Jim Adcock, 68 of Oxford will be Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Anniston Memorial Garden with Ron Landers officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Gray Brown Service Mortuary at 2:00 until 4:00 pm. Mr. Adcock passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in Anniston. Survivors include his wife Rhonda Adcock, daughter Selina Miller (Matt), grandchildren Kameron Goodwin, Kinzley Miller, Karson Miller, mother-in-law Betty Robertson and nephew T.D. Adcock. Mr. Adcock is preceded in death by his mother Mildred Pierce, father Jim Adcock Sr., brother Roger Dale Adcock and father-in-law Jimmy Robertson. Pallbearers will be GWRRA Chapter "D" members. Mr. Adcock was a long time resident of Calhoun County. He was a great man, known as "POPS", with a kind heart that would help anyone in need. He served in the Coast Guard for 22 years and was a member of GWRRA Chapter "D" and was an avid Auburn Fan. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com