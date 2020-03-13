Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmy Allen Brooks. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Mark United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Mr. Jimmy Allen Brooks, 81, of Anniston, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14th, 2020, at St. Mark United Methodist Church with Pastor Tim Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Oneonta, AL. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6-8 p.m. at Gray Brown Service Mortuary. Mr. Brooks passed away on March 11th, 2020. He is survived by his sons, Jay Steven Brooks and his wife Jennifer, Clifford Lee Brooks; sisters, Anne Brooks Lafavre, Jane Brooks Burkett; grandchildren, Nathanael Brooks, Emily Brooks, Isaiah Brooks, William Brooks, Christina Brooks, John Brooks, Ali Brooks, and Isabelle Brooks, including a host of nieces and nephews. Mr. Brooks is proceeded in death by his wife, Mary Laura Peck Brooks; brother, Alfred Brooks; parents, Jay Talmage Brooks and Zona Lucille Murphree Brooks. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Jim graduated from Blount County High School, in Oneonta, AL, in 1956. He then attended and graduated from Auburn University with a degree in Business Management. Jim will be remembered as a kind and compassionate father, grandfather, and friend who loved spending time with his parents, siblings, sons and grandchildren, and other family. He helped others in his neighborhood, served faithfully in his church, and enjoyed fishing with his sons and friends. He led by example. He spent nearly 39 years working and traveling for Butler Manufacturing in Birmingham, AL. When his wife Laura was diagnosed with cancer in 1993, he suspended those commitments to take care of her until her death. After retirement, he frequently travelled out of state to spend time with his family. Without fail he lovingly put the needs of others before his own. He will be missed. Jim will return to the place of his birth in Oneonta, AL to be reunited his wife, and his mother and father. Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 13, 2020

