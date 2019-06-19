Jimmy Andrew Trantham, 85, of Jacksonville, Alabama, passed away June 17, 2019, after a brief illness. A Celebration of his life will be held at noon on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Westside Baptist Church in Jacksonville with burial following at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church. Jimmy was born to Elige and Flora Trantham on November 9, 1933, in Jacksonville, Alabama. He graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1952 and received a Business degree from Jacksonville State University. Mr. Trantham also served in the United States Army. He was employed as a plant manager at Lee Brass Foundry in Anniston, Alabama and retired after 37 years. He was a member of Westside Baptist Church and Gene Lockett's Sunday School Class. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 58 years, Jean Burns Trantham; a son, Chris Trantham (Angie); granddaughters, Hattie and Mary Holland Trantham; and a sister, Annette Jenkins. He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Rose; and a brother, Dewell Trantham. Pallbearers will be Mr. Trantham's nephews. Honorary Pallbearers will be members of Gene Lockett's Sunday School Class. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on June 19, 2019