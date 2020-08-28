Jimmy Grant Patterson, LTC (Ret) U.S. Army, died unexpectedly Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Clay County Hospital, Ashland, AL. He was born April 17, 1942, to Harmon Aubrey Patterson and Sally Edmondson Patterson in Clay County, AL. Growing up he spent part of his childhood in Oneonta, AL where his father was assigned to a state trooper's post with the State of Alabama. After returning to Clay County, he attended Clay County High School where he was Vice-President of his senior class, lettered in football and graduated in 1960. He was also a graduate of Auburn University, as well as Gupton College in Nashville, TN with a degree in Mortuary Science. A highly decorated Army officer, he served in Vietnam and was a helicopter pilot flying medical evacuation missions in combat zones. After returning stateside he was assigned to Ft. Rucker, AL where he was an Administrative Officer at Lyster Army Hospital. He spent his military career serving active duty Army and full time with the Alabama Army National Guard in various administrative and logistics positions. From 1982-85, he was assigned to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. He was recalled to active duty during the Persion Gulf War and served at various units and military installations within the state of Alabama doing planning and operations. In addition to his military service, and after the death of his Uncle Bruce Patterson who owned the original Patterson's Store, he decided to carry on the tradition and had a historic building moved to the crossroads in the Bluff Springs Community of Clay County. He reopened the business and owned or co-owned the store until it was destroyed by fire in 2008. After retirement from the military he became the first director of the Clay County Emergency Management Agency and also served a term on the Clay County Commission. Survivors include: his son, Grant Patterson of Griffin, GA; brother-in-law, John Burradell (Peggy) of Ashland; niece, Denise Woods (Ray); great nieces, Melissa Russell (Joshua), Alexandra Woods; great nephew, Wyatt Woods all of VA; aunt, Gwendolyn Patterson Hitchcock of Ashland; Sharon Mackey, Alyson Mackey, Bronwyn, Mckenna, and Brinley Martin all of Ashland; Marlene Jackson, mother of his son, and husband, Barron Jackson of Clairmont Springs; Elizabeth Jackson Lamoureux (Richard) of B'ham, AL; Stephen Jackson (Kaylin) of Opelika; mother-in-law, Louise Cox, of LaFayette; dog, Harley; as well as numerous cousins and a host of friends. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved sister, Charlotte Patterson Burradell, and niece, Lisa Dawn Burradell. He loved books and reading, Auburn football, watching movies, and the fellowship of his many friends. Although his service to his country took him to many places throughout the world, he was a proud Clay Countian, and was always happy to return home. Graveside services with military honors were held Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Clay County Memory Gardens with Rev. Curtis Foreman and Rev. Pete West officiating. The former Senator Gerald Dial presented the eulogy. Serving as pallbearers were Stephen Jackson, Joshua Cox, Tim McCain, Jim Hunt, Ray Latham, Ricky Burney, and Dewayne Martin. Honorary pallbearers were John Burradell, Charles (Bug) Jordan, Gerald Dial, Stanley Smith, Don Riddle, James Wesley Brooks, Ledford Tinney, Ronnie Glenn, and Wayne Glenn. Memorials in his honor may be made to the Clay County Animal Shelter, 43 Ratley Road, Ashland, AL 36251, or Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Please note for acknowledgement of memorials to be sent to Grant Patterson, 3383 Clairmont Springs Rd. Talladega, AL 35160. Clay County Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

