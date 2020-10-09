Jimmy Leo "Jim" Craven passed on to his heavenly home around noon on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at his home after a time of illness at the age of 86. Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years Elsie Mauldin Craven of Jacksonville; his sons, Darrell Martin Craven (Lisa) of Birmingham, AL and Christopher Andrew Craven (Kim) of Jacksonville; grandchildren, Allen Martin Craven (Jeanette) of Huntsville, AL, Anna Virginia Craven of Birmingham, Paul Darrell Craven of Nashville, TN, William Andrew Craven of Jacksonville, Anna Katherine Craven of Mobile, Caroline Michelle Craven of Lincoln and Courtney Elizabeth Craven of Lincoln; sister, Ellen Anne Key (Ronnie) of Delta, AL, brother, Wayne Craven (Belinda) of Hamilton, Mississippi; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by a special family who shared in each others lives for many years, Blake and Gina Hamm, along with their daughters Savannah, Kaitlyn and Carly. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Columbus Barto and Gladys Palmer Craven; sisters, Betty Clarice Frames, Edna Marie Character and Willie Jeanett Senciboy; brothers, Ellis Watson Craven, Dolphus Arnold Craven, C. B Craven, Jr., Ralph Martin and Wallace Sherald Craven. Jim was born in Wedowee, Alabama on August 30, 1934 and spent most of his early life in Randolph and Clay Counties, graduating from Lineville High School in 1952. He enlisted in the Navy at the age of 17 and served the country he loved out of west coast ports, including San Diego and Alaska. While on leave he met the love of his life, Elsie Dean Mauldin, and after a courtship of around a year, they married and enjoyed 64 years of marriage, showing by example the love and commitment of a Christian marriage. Settling in Jacksonville, Jim and Elsie raised their two boys, Darrell and Chris, and after working for Bell South and State Farm, owned Craven's, a men's store for many years. Jim was a long time, active member of the Jacksonville Church of Christ and loved his church family. He enjoyed worshipping, fellowshipping and serving alongside his fellow Christians to serve their local and expanded communities. Jim loved people and enjoyed being part of many family communities. He was proud of each of his grandchildren and the unique talents each has been gifted with. He loved his extended Craven family and the Christmas get together each December. He loved his Bolt Cousin's reunion over Thanksgiving weekend each year, reconnecting and sharing old memories while learning what new life adventures had happened over the previous year. He loved his Mauldin family nieces and nephews and stayed connected through phone and texts. He enjoyed his Silver Lakes golf family, the simplicity and honesty the game of golf provided and golfing with friends, both new and old. The family thanks each of the health care providers who have lovingly and selflessly provided care over the past years. A Celebration of Life was held on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Jacksonville Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Jacksonville Church of Christ, 329 Nisbet Street, NW, Jacksonville, AL 36265. Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com
