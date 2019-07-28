Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Ellen Hinkle Caler. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Salvation Army Chapel West 4th Street. Anniston , AL View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Ellen Hinkle Caler, 79, passed away on July 13,2019 at UAB Medical Center following a brief illness.

Born in Tazwell County, VA in May 1940, she was the third of four daughters born to the late Thomas Edward Hinkle and Agnes Rich Hinkle and younger sister to the late Peggy Wilson and Shirleen Melvin. She was a devoted mother to the late Rhonda Leigh Caler.

Jo Ellen graduated from Graham High School in Bluefield, Virginia and then went on to graduate from McLain Business School in Bluefield, West Virginia. With a fresh new business degree, it didn't take her long to find out she despised paperwork. She found her calling in customer service and made that her lifelong occupation in the food and retail world.

She enjoyed birdwatching, jigsaw puzzles and spending time with friends and family. She was an avid Wheel of Fortune fan and enjoyed watching an occasional crime drama on television. Her true joy, though, came from her grandchildren whom she devoted the later years of her life to.

Ms. Caler is survived by her daughter Robin Caler; grandchildren Michael Algie, Xianne Caler and Derek Caler; her younger sister Bonnie Michael of North Carolina; nephews Tim Wilson (Nola) and Will Wilson and nieces Teresa Puckett, Tammy Veasy (Cedric) and Lisa Colley (Randy).

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on July 31st at

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

