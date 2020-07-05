Joan H. Collins, 76, passed away on June 29, 2020 at Wake Forest Medical Center. She was born on October 16, 1943 in Ranburne, Al. Joan was the daughter of Miller Brown and Hattie Mae Otwell Norrell. On January 2, 1962 she married Jerel C. Collins who preceded her in death in 2000.
Joan was a member of Life Community Church in High Point. She is survived by her two sons; Glenn M Collins (Michele) and Phillip J. Collins (Hope), all of Greensboro, NC; grandchildren, Grayson Collins, Garrett Collins, Parker Collins, and Morgan Collins, all of Greensboro, NC and her siblings; Otis Norrell, Dixie Lowery and Elaine Hyatt all of Ranburne, Al and Judy Ramsey of Inman, SC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
Hanes Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the Collins family.